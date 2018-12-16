January 22, 1933 – December 9, 2018
Mary Ellen Falconburg passed away peacefully on December 9, 2018 at the age of 85.
Mary was born January 22, 1933 to Harry and Vebbell Stockdale in Gooding, Idaho. At the age of 17, she married the love of her life, Leo, on April 15, 1950.
Mary resided in Jerome and was involved with multiple clubs and organizations. She became an integral member of the community. Mary was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Shari) of Montana; and Dennis of Montana; fourteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings, Lillie Davis of Jerome; Richard (Ella) Stockdale of Jerome; Alta Muth of Seneca, Missouri; Deborah Pauls of Gooding; Joyce Heath of Gooding; and Robert (Diane) Stockdale of Kenai, Alaska; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; she was a great great GREAT Aunt Mary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents; and sisters, Ruby, Dee, and Anna.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S Buchanan St, Jerome. Per Mary’s wishes, Mary and Leo’s ashes will be scattered together in the Spring.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
