Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Lunsford Cory

May 21, 1925—July 20, 2019

Mary Elizabeth Lunsford Cory passed peacefully in her sleep at Bridgeview Estates on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was 94 years old. She was born in Danville, Kentucky to Clayton Samuel and Mattie Ray Tuggle Lunsford on May 21, 1925.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 5, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls, ID. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, ID.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Visions, Inc. or the Magic Valley Humane Society/Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

To leave condolences and read more about Mary please visit www.whitemortuary.com.

