Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Crabtree

October 26, 1926 – April 6, 2019
Mary Elizabeth “Granny” Crabtree, age 92, of Jerome went to be with her husband, Charles R. Crabtree, and her daughters, Virginia “Ginger”, Elizabeth “Liz”, and Kathy on April 6, 2019.
Mary was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 26, 1926 to the late Delbert and Settie (Johnson) Sanders. With her husband, Charles, she raised five children.
Mary was relentless and never afraid to speak her mind. She believed that pie crust should be homemade and that there should always be ice cream cups in the freezer and a full candy dish for the great grandchildren.
She loved to cook, crochet, play bingo and watch “her shows”. She was always ready to make everyone’s favorite: chicken and dumplings. Whether she was cooking at work or cooking for her family, anyone who knew her knew that was how she showed love.
Mary was highly devoted to her family. She cared not only for her own children, but also grandchildren and even great grandchildren. She traveled wherever she was needed, whether that was across town or across the ocean. She was always available for whoever needed her and she did so without question or hesitation.
She never slowed down. Mary could most recently be found working at the Jerome Senior Center. When she wasn’t working, she was playing bingo or visiting with her friends there.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Joy Pigman; son, Charles (Maria) Crabtree Jr; grandchildren, Matthew, Rachel, David, Rebekah, Donald, Brandy, Michael, Thomas, Karla, Robert, and Heather; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.….. Look out Heaven, she’s feisty!
A Celebration of Mary’ Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
