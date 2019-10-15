April 21, 1931 ~ October 13, 2019
Mary E. (Green) Capps of Jerome, Idaho passed away Oct. 13, 2019 in Jerome. She was born in Menan, Idaho April 21, 1931 to Dennis and Harriett (Poole) Green. She graduated from Midway High School in 1949. She married Glen Caps Aug. 5, 1948 in Menan and on Feb. 21, 1964 their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were blessed with six children, Jo Elaine, Dennis Glen, Michael John, Kathryn Susan, David Clive and Brian Roger.
Mary was a full-time homemaker, managing her large family plus her brother-in-law, Doug Capps, and nephews, Brad Capps, Randy Hobley and Steven Hobley, and Dan Massey. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings in the primary, young women, and Relief Society.
Those who preceded her in death were her husband, Glen in 2006; her parents; sister, Grace; and brothers, Von, Lew, and Edgar.
She is survived by her daughters, Jo (Larry) Glassett and Kathy (Kent) Bartholomew; sons, Dennis (Sandra) Capps; Mike (Jill) Capps; David (Charlene) Capps; and Brian (Ranae) Capps; 31 grandchildren and 97 great grandchildren with two more soon to come.
You have free articles remaining.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Creekside Care Center in Jerome and their incredible and loving staff for the love, wonderful care and compassion they provided for our mother. We also thank Hospice Visions for their timely care.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome. Graveside dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate to any organization that researches help for mental health, dementia, and Alzheimer’s.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.