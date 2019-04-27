Mary Christine Anderson Walters
Mary Christine Anderson Walters, Jerome was born in Lincoln, NE, the fourth daughter of Chris and Susie Anderson. In her youth, Mary lived in Shoshone, Southern California and Gold Hill, Oregon, where she completed high school.
Mary met and married the love of her life, Herb A. Walters in Detroit in 1950. They welcomed the twins Kathy and Chris in 1951 and Bonnie in 1956. The family returned to Idaho in 1961 and bought their home in Jerome in 1962. In 1964, the family welcomed Becky, giving Mary four daughters. Mary had many various jobs from waitress to seasonal agricultural and manufacturing. Her favorite was her time at Tupperware. She made many friends there and at the local square dances. Herb and Mary were members of Buttons and Bows. They loved to go camping whenever they could. Mary was known to “camp” in the trailer in the driveway just to change the view. Mary leaves behind her daughters Kathy (Dick) Magee, Bonnie Walters (Doug Etter) Becky Walters (Kenny Lindley), eight grandchildren Bill, Debbie, Chris, Tim, Cindy, Samantha, Gene and Levi, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Herb, her daughter Chris and granddaughter Beth as well as her parents and sisters Barbara, Bernadine, and Elsie.
The family would like to thank St. Luke’s medical staff specifically all the nurses who helped care for our mother. Interment and services will be announced at a later date. Services will be under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.