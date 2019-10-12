May 6, 1938 ~ October 9, 2019
Mary “Carolyn” Perron, 81, of Dietrich, Idaho passed honorably from this life, at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2019,
She was born May 6, 1938 to Burl and Gladys Coxen in Buhl, Idaho. She spent much of her early life in Tennessee, where the roots and branches of her extended family still run deep.
She returned with her parents to Southern Idaho, where she met and then married Wayne Perron on June 6, 1958. Into this union four sons and a daughter were born. She was later sealed to her husband and children in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
With the patience and love of a saint, and over many years, she managed to groom Wayne and her children to be good and honorable people.
Carolyn drove the U.S. mail from Shoshone to Dietrich, Richfield, Carey, and Picabo every day, except Sunday for many years.
To Carolyn, family meant everything. She devoted her life in service to them and to her friends and community. She magically stretched a meager budget into gourmet meals and everything that made the Perron home, a heaven on earth. She loved to watch her children play sports and rarely missed a game. She cared for her sister Betty, elderly mother Gladys, and brother Albert (Bud) in her home until they passed.
Carolyn is survived by her five children; sons, Lari (Terri), Kevin (Suzanne), Marc (Carol), and Tracy; daughter, Carol (Paul) Ransom; sister, Anna (Spencer) Rickart; brothers, Don Coxen, and Roy (Willa) Coxen; brothers-in-law, Leon (Iris) Hubsmith, Bill (Debbie) Perron, Durg (Kathi) Perron, and Denis (Deanna) Perron; many loving nieces and nephews; and grand and great-grandchildren; and many beloved Tennessee kin.
Carolyn’s welcoming committee included her husband, Wayne; mother, Gladys; brother, Bud; and sister Betty; daughter-in-law, Traci; father/mother-in-law, Bus and Hazel; brother-in-law, Harold; sister’s-in-law, Dora, Darlene (Sis), and Yvonne; nephews, Greg and Gabe; great nephews, Joshie and Nathaniel; great niece, Abby; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with generations of noble grandparents and many, many dear friends. She will be greatly missed.
A funeral celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 160 south 660 east, Dietrich, Idaho 83324. Graveside Service will conclude at the Shoshone cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
