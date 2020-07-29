Obituary: Mary Bolton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 16, 1930—July 23, 2020

Mary Bolton, 89 passed away Thursday July 23rd at the home of her daughter Debra Borah in Meridian, ID. Mary was born September 16, 1930 in Twin Falls, ID, to Paul Albert and Annie Ellen Messner, she was their third child. She spent her childhood on the Salmon Tract, graduating from Hollister High School, May 1948.

She married Basil Gemette, 1952 in San Jose, CA and gave birth to her only child, Debra Borah, March 1953. In 1955 Mary and Basil divorced and Mary and Debbie moved to Kimberly, ID. She went to work for Union Motors in Twin Falls, ID where she met Harry Bolton and they were married January 6, 1961 in Elko, NV. She and her husband lived in Twin Falls, ID where he was a Well Driller, she then became his bookkeeper for his business.

She was in her element doing anything outside, from her extensive gardening to what she especially enjoyed, her fishing trips with Harry—always bickering about who caught the most fish or biggest fish. She also enjoyed, in the winter months, crocheting, knitting and reading a good book, her canning and baking the fruits of her labors were a big hit with Harry and her family.