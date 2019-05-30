July 16, 1925—May 26, 2019
PAUL – Mary Bliss Dallolio passed away quietly on May 26, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, in Rupert.
The oldest of 11 children, Mary Bliss Sullivan was born to George Albert and Burton Bliss (Gentry) Sullivan on July 16, 1925, at home in Acequia, Idaho. Mary attended school in Acequia. She loved reading and learning and was the valedictorian of her graduating class. Mary, also known as “Sunshine”in high school, loved playing basketball. She also played the drums in the marching band.
On February 19, 1944, she married Aldo Stephen Dallolio; and they made their home in the Roston area (Jackson) where they farmed. Aldo “Al” and Mary moved to an area outside Paul, Idaho, in 1950, and continued farming for 30 more years. Mary loved being a farmer’s wife as well as helping with all aspects of the actual farming. She also worked away from the farm from time to time holding jobs at the J.R Simplot Company, Edward Jones as a bookkeeper, as a mail carrier, and in the optometrist office of Dr. Miles.
Family was the most important thing to Mary. She had four children, Stephen, Anita, Carma and Shane and raised a granddaughter, Stephanie. Mary and Al were together for 38 years. When Al became ill, Mary cared for him selflessly and lovingly until his death in 1982.
Mary enjoyed many things throughout her life. She loved music and dancing – especially with Al, but was also known to cut a mean rug in her later years. She was comfortable both traveling the world and camping in her own back yard. She was a good seamstress often making her children’s clothes. Mary loved her yard and oftentimes you could find her outdoors taking care of her beautiful flowers and plants. She was an amazing cook; there was no chance of going hungry in her kitchen where she was always the accommodating hostess asking, “What can I get you?”
Mary is survived by children, Anita Faull of Boise, Carma (Jerry) Ball of Rupert, and Shane(Denise) Dallolio of Paul; and granddaughter, Stephanie (DeeJay) Rasmussen of Burley. In addition, she is survived by brothers, James “Jim” Sullivan, John L. Sullivan, and Richard Sullivan; sister, Cecelia McCain; as well as 11 other grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Aldo Dallolio; son, Stephen Dallolio; brothers, Paul L. Sullivan, George B. Sullivan, Robert “Bob” Sullivan, and infant brother, Gerald Sullivan; sisters, Flora Bennyhoff and Margaret Sullivan; and granddaughter, Jade Kimberly Dallolio.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Meals on Wheels, Minidoka Senior Center, 702 11th St. Rupert, ID 83350, in memory of Mary Dallolio; or, donations may be made in her memory to a favorite charity of your choosing.
On a personal note: She was Sunshine to those who knew her in school and to anyone who met or got to know her in her 93 years here on earth, and now...well...because of Sunshine, Heaven just got a whole lot brighter!
