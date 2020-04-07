Obituary: Mary Blasius

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1941—2020

Mary 78, saw the angels calling her home, and passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s in Twin Falls, Idaho Thursday, March 26, 2020.

She was born November 15, 1941, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Mary was raised in the Hansen area, graduating from Hansen High School. She served in the Army after her graduation. After Returning to Idaho she later met and married Harold Blasius. They had 2 sons, Mark and Jim. Mary and Harold were the first married couple to join the National Guard in the late ‘70s. They later divorced. Mary enjoyed doing crafts, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was well known in her community, and never met a stranger.

She retired from Sears after 30 years and served in the National Guard for 20 years. She retired from the National Guard as an E6, Staff Sergeant. After her retirement, she had worked at Theisen Motors, later King’s and Gertie’s. She is survived by her 2 sons, Mark (LeAnn) Blasius and Jim Blasius, her grandchildren Stormy, Breezy, Angelia, Brandon, and Nick. She also had 4 great-grandchildren, Emelia, Atticus, Colton, and Benjamin. Also her sister Bonny (Gary) Ihler and Donna (Harvey) Blankenship.her two nieces, Alyssa, Maureen and a nephew, Michael.