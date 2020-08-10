Obituary: Mary Beatrice Allen

October 28, 1936 ~ August 7, 2020
Mary Beatrice Holden Allen died on the 7th of August 2020 at her home between Twin Falls and Jerome, after a long struggle with kidney disease and lymphoma.
Mary was born on the Rohde Homestead near Colome, South Dakota on the 28th of October 1936 to Agnes Rohde Holden and Francis L. Holden. She married Harry Lee McFall in 1952 and in March 1953 they welcomed their first child, Jackie Lee McFall. They moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1955, living in a small trailer and started a trucking business. Their second child, Douglas Joe McFall, was born in Twin Falls in November 1957. Mary thought she had gone to heaven when the family moved into a 3 bedroom brick home in 1960 located on Moreland Avenue in Twin Falls. Mary enjoyed raising not only their two children but also was a loving mother to her three stepchildren, Gary McFall, Larry McFall and Shirley McFall-Houser (Everette). They were divorced in 1967.
Mary was an avid gardener of flowers and vegetables, a gourmet cook and a gracious hostess to many grand parties with family and friends. During the 60’s, several times each week she loved to take her children to Nat-Soo-Pah, south of Twin Falls, for swimming and relaxing in the sun.
Mary’s favorite job is when she worked for the Brunswick Corporation as the front desk manager at the Bowladrome in Twin Falls throughout the 60’s. In 1969 Mary married Raymond J. Chugg and moved onto the family ranch between Twin Falls and Jerome. Ray died of a heart attack in 1980. Mary remained on the ranch for the rest of her life.
Mary married Herb Allen in October 1986, and they resided on the ranch southeast of Jerome. They spent the next 34 years operating the ranch and a successful trucking business, Penn Pacific Trucking and Farm Fresh Marketing.
Mary and Herb were constant companions and hosts where everyone was always welcome to stop by. They were well seasoned travelers and enjoyed spending time at their getaway at Las Barrilles, Mexico, fishing at Magic Reservoir, Clark Canyon Dam, as well as many other favorite fishing spots. After Mary discovered fishing from a float tube it was hard to get her out of the water. They both loved spending time with all their grandchildren and would take them on vacation to Mexico.
In June of 2004 Mary received a kidney transplant after a family friend, Christine Hood, was found to be an organ match and donated her kidney to Mary. This generous gift gave Mary 16 years additional life to enjoy with her husband, family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Jackie Lee Montgomery; mother, Agnes Rohde Holden Maher; father, Francis Holden; sister, Betty Holden Littau (Don); and brother, William P. Holden.
She is survived by her husband, Herb Allen; son, Douglas McFall (Christine) of Twin Falls; son in-law, Jack Montgomery of Hagerman; brother, Jack Holden (Lisa) of Ardmore, OK; sister, Linda Schilling (Phil) of Canby, OR; sister, Cindy L. Holden of Portland, OR; sister, Jewell Holden of Woodstock, GA; 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; step-children, Melinda, Lisa, and Chris; 7 step grandchildren, and 9 step great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church. A celebration of life is planned for the future.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
