Obituary: Mary Beatrice Allen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 28, 1936 ~ August 7, 2020

Mary Beatrice Holden Allen died on the 7th of August 2020 at her home between Twin Falls and Jerome, after a long struggle with kidney disease and lymphoma.

Mary was born on the Rohde Homestead near Colome, South Dakota on the 28th of October 1936 to Agnes Rohde Holden and Francis L. Holden. She married Harry Lee McFall in 1952 and in March 1953 they welcomed their first child, Jackie Lee McFall. They moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1955, living in a small trailer and started a trucking business. Their second child, Douglas Joe McFall, was born in Twin Falls in November 1957. Mary thought she had gone to heaven when the family moved into a 3 bedroom brick home in 1960 located on Moreland Avenue in Twin Falls. Mary enjoyed raising not only their two children but also was a loving mother to her three stepchildren, Gary McFall, Larry McFall and Shirley McFall-Houser (Everette). They were divorced in 1967.

Mary was an avid gardener of flowers and vegetables, a gourmet cook and a gracious hostess to many grand parties with family and friends. During the 60’s, several times each week she loved to take her children to Nat-Soo-Pah, south of Twin Falls, for swimming and relaxing in the sun.