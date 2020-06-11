Obituary: Mary Arvilla Kelsey

December 27, 1929—June 1, 2020
Mary Arvilla Kelsey returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born December 27, 1929, in Concord, Michigan, shortly after the stock market crash that sent the United States into the Great Depression. Mary saw the world drastically change during her 91 years of living and fought through challenging times to ultimately live a peaceful life surrounded by family, friends, and a community that loves and misses her.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Clayton Curtis and Mary L Vanber Velde Lockwood, her brother, Wilbur Clayton, and son, Dorin Renner.
Mary is survived by her children, Susan Eley of Muskegon, Michigan, Larry Lee Eley of Georgia, and Dan Robert Eley of Michigan. She also has three living stepchildren from the Kelsey family including Janice (Gerry), Dale (Irene), and Allen (Krista).
After Mary’s husband, Phillip Skidmore, died, she met Howard Melville Kelsey, and they were married in 1997 in the Chicago, Illinois, temple. This was Howard’s second marriage. Mary and Howard cherished their time together, and Mary was always so appreciative of having a loving family that accepted her immediately. Howard Kelsey was known for his love of storytelling, and Mary was so patient and listened to his stories with as much interest as if she was hearing them for the first time. She added details he missed and always told strangers, friends, and family what a wonderful man he was. The Kelsey family cannot begin to express their love and gratitude for the care Mary provided Grandpa Kelsey during their 18 years together. She extended his life by many years and always expressed admiration and appreciation for Howard.
Grandma Mary loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served three missions for her church and cared deeply for all of the people she met. She loved going to church and socializing with her friends even after Howard passed away in 2015. Being around people was a highlight of her life, and she was content to just sit and listen to conversations and always had a ready smile for those around her.
Mary was a classy, pretty lady through and through and always mindful of her appearance. She loved music, and she loved to watch Fox News! Mary focused on her health, swore by Shaklee vitamins, and encouraged all of those around her to think a little healthier also! Mary loved visitors and made everyone feel welcome. Her kindness extended to 15 grandchildren and their spouses and 59 great-grandchildren. However, Mary wasn’t a pushover and would let her feisty personality occasionally shine. During the last few years of her life, Mary continued to exercise her mind by watching old game shows on TV with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary loved the Kimberly community, the Kimberly 2nd Ward, and all of their friends that cared for her and Howard. The Kelsey family will be forever thankful for everyone in Kimberly who served, visited, and cared for Grandma and Grandpa Kelsey. Judy and Monte Shelby were constant friends who helped care for both of them until they passed away.
A graveside service will be held for Mary at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Wendell, Idaho, cemetery located at 37 Nampa Street. Arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary of Twin Falls, Idaho.
