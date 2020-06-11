Obituary: Mary Arvilla Kelsey

Mary Arvilla Kelsey returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born December 27, 1929, in Concord, Michigan, shortly after the stock market crash that sent the United States into the Great Depression. Mary saw the world drastically change during her 91 years of living and fought through challenging times to ultimately live a peaceful life surrounded by family, friends, and a community that loves and misses her.

After Mary’s husband, Phillip Skidmore, died, she met Howard Melville Kelsey, and they were married in 1997 in the Chicago, Illinois, temple. This was Howard’s second marriage. Mary and Howard cherished their time together, and Mary was always so appreciative of having a loving family that accepted her immediately. Howard Kelsey was known for his love of storytelling, and Mary was so patient and listened to his stories with as much interest as if she was hearing them for the first time. She added details he missed and always told strangers, friends, and family what a wonderful man he was. The Kelsey family cannot begin to express their love and gratitude for the care Mary provided Grandpa Kelsey during their 18 years together. She extended his life by many years and always expressed admiration and appreciation for Howard.