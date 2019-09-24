April 28, 1933—September 19, 2019
Mary Ann (Sally) Shillington passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 surrounded by family and caregivers. After being diagnosed with congestive heart failure in August and given a timeline of only a few short months to live she responded, “It’s sort of odd to have an expiration date!” Sally remained optimistic and lived one day at a time.
Sally was born April 28, 1933 to Earl and Marie Spangler in Nampa Idaho. Sally graduated Nampa High School in 1950. Following high school, she started nursing school and switched to Business College in Boise, ID. It was at this College that she met Warren Shillington and they eloped and were married in Winnemucca, NV on March 7, 1952. They had three children together, Robert (Bob), Scott and Suzann (Suzy).
Even though Mary Ann was her given name, her dad insisted that he would only call her Sally, and that is what everyone called her since. In the mid 70’s, Sally was in a terrible car accident. The state police could not reach her husband and Sally asked them to call their close friends, Bill and Joyce Brady for a ride home from the accident. When Bill answered the phone he said that he didn’t know a Mary Ann Shillington and hung up. Sally called Bill directly and said “Damn it Bill, it’s Sally, just come and get us”
Sally was quite the feisty lady, but those that knew her well saw her loyalty and devotedness as a friend with a keen sense of humor. She loved playing pranks on her husband and looked forward to beating him in their weekly card games with the Cooper’s or Davis’s. When it came to her parenting skills she assumed her kids were guilty until they could prove innocence. Her kids were always on their toes!
There was no crafting project Sally couldn’t tackle. She could pick up a new hobby very quickly and enjoyed being creative. Throughout the years she taught herself how to sew for herself and her family, macramé, embroider, knit, quilt and stain glass. Sally and Warren added a stained-glass workshop out near their greenhouse and both could often be found working on their own projects, Warren in the greenhouse and Sally in her Stained Glass Room. Some of her projects are still lovingly hung in her home and the homes of her loved ones.
Sally loved an adventure and her motto was, “the farther the better”. She and Warren traveled to England, Spain, Portugal and the Azores islands with friends. She enjoyed going to Disney World and on cruises with family. Some highlights include an Alaska cruise and her last big adventure through the Panama Canal with Suzy, Lawrence and her granddaughter Alex. All of these trips hold great memories, adventures and stories.
Some of her favorite past-times were going to her grandchildren’s activities and sports games. She and Warren attended many baseball, soccer, basketball and volleyball games. Many of Sally’s summer days were filled with watching her grandkids play in the pool and drinking an ice cold glass of tea. This summer, Sally was at her happiest when she got to sit by the pool and watch her great grandkids splash and play.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Warren, her mother Marie Spangler, her brother Robert Brassfield, daughter-in-law Kelley Shillington, and sister Lorayne Hauenstein. She will be remembered by her children Bob (Carol) Scot (Deann), Suzy (Lawrence) Pfefferle, and by her grandkids, Ashlee (Travis) Greenwood, Mallory (CJ) Vanderpool, Drew (Amanda) Pfefferle, Melissa (Trent) Wilson, Scott (Doni) Shillington, Alexis Pfefferle, Hayley (Drew) Hanson and Keagan Shillington and great grandchildren, Evan, Camden, Wyatt, Mason, Sawyer and Quinn.
Our family would like to thank Claudia Friesel, Danette Shobe and Heather English for the amazing care and love they showed Sally over the past three years. They were not only her caretakers but her sweet friends. Sally will be missed dearly by family and friends for many years to come.
A Funeral Service in memory of Sally will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls), a Luncheon will be held after the service at The Shillington Residence and a private family burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Idaho Chapter of the American Heart Association 350 North 9th Street, #404 Boise, ID 83702
