October 27, 1940—October 4, 2019
Mary Ann Patterson, 78, of Twin Falls, ID went to join her husband in Heaven on Oct. 4 2019, surrounded by her family. Mary was born Oct. 27 1940, to Pauline Griffen. She grew up in Twin Falls with four sisters. On June 16 1958, she married Donald Lee Patterson, they had three children.
Mary is survived by her three children, Don (Maritta), Cindy, and Dale, and two sisters Charlotte Short and Bonnie Devall. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, her mother and two sisters. Mary is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mary had a big part in raising a couple of her grandchildren, also her great-granddaughter (Alaina). Mary was a stay at home mother, caring for her children and grandchildren. She was also Donald’s (her husband) caretaker. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family playing card games, Yahtzee, etc., watching old westerns, and even going to Jackpot. She enjoyed playing with all the kids, making them laugh and smile; playing with her three dogs, talking to her birds and watching her fish. Mary was an inspiration to us all. An amazing mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to taking care of her family.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave., Twin Falls on Friday Oct, 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories of Mary at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
