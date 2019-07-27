{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Mary Almira Slagel

December 16, 1927 – July 18, 2019

Mary Almira Umphenour Slagel entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 18, 2019 at the age of 91. She is also reunited with her beloved husband, Sheldon, and her joy is now complete.

Mary was born on Dec. 16, 1927 to Star and Sibyl Umphenour of Gooding, Idaho. She attended Glad Tidings Bible Institute in San Francisco, CA. Upon returning home, she met Sheldon and married the love of her life on July 2, 1949. They have a son, Sheldon Douglas Slagel and a daughter, Debra Anne Slagel Martens.

Sheldon and Mary were in Ministry for over 50 years pastoring churches in Nebraska, California and Idaho. They also traveled extensively ministering at retreats and conferences in Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and throughout the United States.

Mary believed her highest calling was to be a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was always ready to make any sacrifice to support the dreams and aspirations of her family. She met all of life’s challenges with an easy smile, infectious laugh and the belief that her God would take care of her and those she cherished.

We, her family, are left with a void that will one day be filled when we see her again, face to face in eternity. We love YOU!

You will always be remembered by your son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Cherry Ann Slagel; and daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Tim Martens; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

