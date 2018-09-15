Subscribe for 33¢ / day

September 28, 1943 – September 13, 2018

Mary Alice Jenkins passed away September 13, 2018.

She was born September 28, 1943 in Paducah, Kentucky.

Mary lived a very full & exciting life, moving across the entire country with her Mother, Father & siblings. She was a cheerleader in both Murfreesboro Arkansas & Sandpoint, Idaho.

She has many loving family & friends.

Mary attended the University of Idaho & was a Kappa Kappa Gamma. It was at the U of I where she met the love of her life John.

Mary never got a B through her entire schooling & was a straight A student from grade school all the way through college.

Mary had numerous nick names given to her by family; Ma Bear, Squirt, Toad & Mac Mama were the most often used.

She enjoyed floating the Middle Fork of the Salmon River with her husband, son & numerous family members & friends.

She loved riding snowmobiles in Smiley Creek & Stanley Idaho.

Ma Bear was an excellent cook, loved food & taught her son and grandson how to cook at a very early age.

Mary was instrumental in the formation of The Magic Valley Aeromodelers Club, the local radio controlled model club & even flew RC Aircraft in the early 70’s. She couldn’t live with building & then crashing them, so she became a master coverer of model aircraft instead, that way if it crashed it wasn’t her fault. She designed & hand painted the original Club Logo & Insignia.

Mary was an expert artist & painter influencing many to enter into the arts.

She worked at the Paris & was an expert seamstress during her many years there. She then worked at Cable One for over 22 years & retired from there.

Mary is preceded in death by her father & mother Claude Earvin & Annie Pearl Tate, brother Larry Tate & grandson Cameron Michael Jenkins.

She is survived by her husband John, her son Michael John & daughter-in-law Jeannie & older brother Claude Tate Jr.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.

There will be a celebration of Mary’s life at Jerome Country Club September 19th from 4PM to 6PM

Mary will be missed dearly but; we all know that she is an Angel in Heaven & is with all who loved her that preceded her. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

