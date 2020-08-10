Obituary: Marvis Jean (Peck) Brice

On August 5, 1957, her life forever changed when she married her high school sweetheart, Gene Brice, who she loved above all else for their 63 years of marriage. Together, they had four children, Gene, Robert, Byron, and dear Cindy. In 1970, they moved to Idaho to carry on the family tradition of dairy farming and trucking. It was during these years that Marvis pursued a career in real estate, both from a love of watching her father’s career, and as a way to help during the lean times that farming can sometimes bring. She excelled in her career, building Advantage 1 Realty with her business partner of nearly thirty years, Carla Shockey. She received numerous accolades and accomplishments for her work and dedication over her 45 years in the industry. In 2018, she received the highest honor of “Realtor Emeritus” from the National Association of Realtors and was the Idaho Real Estate Agent of the year. Her list of local, state, and national leadership positions and awards are too numerous to list, but show the level of dedication and love she had for the community and the real estate industry. But all those accomplishments were not why she continued to do it year after year. She loved the details of being a real estate agent and helping people and families build lives and create memories. Every year she claimed this was going to be her last and she was going to retire, but she just loved it too much and always decided…just one more.