Obituary: Marvin Wageman

July 31, 1940 – May 29, 2018
Marvin Wageman, 77, of Gooding, was called home on May 29, 2018 in Boise.
He was born on July 31, 1940, the youngest of seven children born to Chris and Kate Wageman. Most of his growing years were spent on the family farm located in North Shoshone. While gaining knowledge of the agricultural world from hands on experience he found time to pursue his lifelong love of hunting, fishing and horses. The love and knowledge of horses came from his Uncle Fred Wageman.
Marvin met Norma Gentry, his childhood sweetheart in 7th grade science class. They were married October 30, 1959 at the First Baptist Church in Gooding, Idaho. They welcomed three children to their family: Dirk, Tammy and Randy. Life was busy supporting the children in their various sport endeavors and family fishing trips.
After living in California and Washington respectively they relocated back to Gooding and lived on the Gentry family farm. Although Marvin worked a full-time job, he and Norma helped Grandpa Harold and Grandma Rose with the farming. It was during the hay season when Marv and family friend Jerry Roby were hauling hay it was discovered that while Grandpa rocked and rolled them almost off of the back of the truck, Norma had a hidden talent of being a smooth operator of said hay truck. Sorry Grandpa but you are fired!
Marvin worked at Blincoe Packing Plant until its closure. He then went to work at the Volco Building Supply which became Franklin’s until his retirement. He continued to manage the small farm raising hay and horses.
Marvin and Norma suffered the loss of their son Randy from a farming accident in 1975. He became a caregiver to his sweetheart during her fight with cancer. That fight ended in May 2006.
He is survived by: his son, Dirk (Kerry) Wageman – grandson, Josh (Christa) Wageman and great-granddaughter, Mia; his daughter, Tammy; his very loving sister, Loretta (Bob McDowell—brother of his heart); his oldest brother, Harold (Velma) Wageman; his kind-hearted brother-in-laws, Gene (Marge) Gentry and Dale (Cynthia) Gentry.
There will be a celebration of life at 11:30 am on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 to be held at the First Baptist Church in Gooding, Idaho. The church is located at 504 Washington Street. (Make a right at Zion’s National Bank and go one block on the right). There will be a potluck dinner at the church following the ceremony. If you wish, feel free to bring a dish.
In lieu of flowers the family would suggest a contribution to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, justincowboycrisisfund.org or First Baptist Church Stairlift Chair Fund.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.