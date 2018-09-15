June 12, 1949 – September 12, 2018
A larger than life figure, a father, a grandfather, a caged bull, Marvin Haskell Pierce, Jr, age 69, left this world September 12, 2018 of complications from a long term illness. Marv was known and loved throughout the community. If you knew Marv, you knew where you stood with him. His warmth and generosity made him a true testament to a generation that is losing too many souls.
He was born in Oklahoma on June 12, 1949 to Tex and Dorothy Pierce and moved to Jerome, Idaho at an early age. Marv wrestled and played football for the tigers and met and married Kathryn Vawdrey, the mother of four of his children and grandmother of eight of his grandchildren. After serving in the military and a lengthy career at Budweiser, Marv purchased Pioneer Club in Twin Falls with his second wife Ruth Stevens Pierce and son Jake Pierce. Marv took the Pioneer from a dive bar to the biggest seller of draft beer in the state of Idaho. He was one of the hardest working and most dedicated men ever and it showed with the effort he put into his work and the people he came in contact with. He was a warm soul that would loan you money to pay rent and stick up for you if you needed a wing to hover under. The cage door is now open and the bull will always be looking over the pasture.
Marvin is survived by all five children and eleven grandchildren: Marvin Andrew Pierce (Stefani Kitley) and children Hudson Pierce, Kenzie Baggett, TJ and Lexi Richardson, Geoffrey Craig Pierce (Paula Pierce) and their son Pius Pierce, Kati Pierce Larsen (C.R. Larsen) and their two boys, Cooper and Cage Larsen, and Amanda Pierce Runyan (Cortlin Lee Runyan) and their four kids Dominic, Xia, and Fabian Robles Pierce and Delilah Runyan, and Jacob Ryan Pierce. His living niece and nephew April Strain and Bryant Pierce. Also, his uncle and aunt, Bill and Joy Thomas whom held a special place in his heart.
It was a celebration at the gates of heaven with many family and friends welcoming him including his parents Tex and Dorothy, his brothers Ronnie and Keith Pierce, his sister Barbara Jones, and nephews Ronnie and Michael Pierce.
Come celebrate the strongest, most generous man we have known on Friday, September 21st from 5-9 pm at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., in Twin Falls with the remembrance starting at 6:00 pm. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
