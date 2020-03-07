Obituary: Marva Peterson

May 7, 1925—March 1, 2020
MURTAUGH – Marva Ruth Moyes Peterson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Taylorsville, Utah, at the age of 94.
Marva was born May 7, 1925, in Murtaugh, Idaho, the fifth of six children born to David and Geneva Moyes. Marva grew up on a farm next to Murtaugh Lake and enjoyed many summers swimming there. After graduating from Murtaugh High School, she received a teaching degree at Albion State Normal School and taught seventh grade English in Burley, Idaho, and later, Kindergarten for ten years in her hometown of Murtaugh. She met her sweetheart, H. Dale Peterson, in high school. They became engaged before he left to serve in the U. S. Navy during WWII, and were married upon his return in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 22, 1946.
Marva was a talented singer and was frequently sought after to sing at weddings and funerals, often with her brother, Ivan. She was a hard-working farm wife who appreciated the bounty and beauty of the earth, finding joy tending to her vegetable garden and planting flowers around her yard. She had a deep faith in God and was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many different capacities in the church throughout her life.
She and Dale were blessed with three children: Brian Peterson, Kim (Kip) Christensen of Springville, Utah, and Patrice (Steve) Newman of North Salt Lake, Utah. Marva was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; son, Brian; her parents; and five siblings. She is survived by her two daughters, Kim and Patrice; eight grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a quick wit. Among the many things she will be remembered for are her funny one-liners, dill pickles and French bread.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 U.S. Hwy 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakley Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
