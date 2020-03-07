Obituary: Marva Peterson

May 7, 1925—March 1, 2020

MURTAUGH – Marva Ruth Moyes Peterson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Taylorsville, Utah, at the age of 94.

Marva was born May 7, 1925, in Murtaugh, Idaho, the fifth of six children born to David and Geneva Moyes. Marva grew up on a farm next to Murtaugh Lake and enjoyed many summers swimming there. After graduating from Murtaugh High School, she received a teaching degree at Albion State Normal School and taught seventh grade English in Burley, Idaho, and later, Kindergarten for ten years in her hometown of Murtaugh. She met her sweetheart, H. Dale Peterson, in high school. They became engaged before he left to serve in the U. S. Navy during WWII, and were married upon his return in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 22, 1946.

Marva was a talented singer and was frequently sought after to sing at weddings and funerals, often with her brother, Ivan. She was a hard-working farm wife who appreciated the bounty and beauty of the earth, finding joy tending to her vegetable garden and planting flowers around her yard. She had a deep faith in God and was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many different capacities in the church throughout her life.