Obituary: Marva Jean Ransom

Marva was born on November 6, 1947 to Floyd and Norma Rynearson in Prairie City, Oregon. Marva grew up and attended school in Prairie City. Upon graduation she moved to Boise, Idaho and attended Lynx Business College earning a degree in Administration. While living in Boise Marva met Robert Ransom. Marva and Robert were married on November 26, 1966 until Robert’s passing in 2003. Marva and Robert settled in Oakley, Idaho where she worked as a school bus driver for the Cassia County School District for 35 years. During her children’s growing up years she was a 4-H Leader, teaching 4-H members how to knit. Marva knit many beautiful sweaters for ski shops in the Sun Valley area. In recent years she has knit each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren an afghan. Marva delivered Meals-on-Wheels where she enjoyed checking in on the people she served. Marva enjoyed playing bingo, the slot machines in Jackpot and Fort Hall and going fishing and camping with her family.