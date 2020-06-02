Obituary: Marva Jean Ransom

November 06, 1947 – May 26, 2020
Marva was born on November 6, 1947 to Floyd and Norma Rynearson in Prairie City, Oregon. Marva grew up and attended school in Prairie City. Upon graduation she moved to Boise, Idaho and attended Lynx Business College earning a degree in Administration. While living in Boise Marva met Robert Ransom. Marva and Robert were married on November 26, 1966 until Robert’s passing in 2003. Marva and Robert settled in Oakley, Idaho where she worked as a school bus driver for the Cassia County School District for 35 years. During her children’s growing up years she was a 4-H Leader, teaching 4-H members how to knit. Marva knit many beautiful sweaters for ski shops in the Sun Valley area. In recent years she has knit each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren an afghan. Marva delivered Meals-on-Wheels where she enjoyed checking in on the people she served. Marva enjoyed playing bingo, the slot machines in Jackpot and Fort Hall and going fishing and camping with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Norma, husband Robert.
She is survived by her son, Floyd and Carla, her daughter Cassandra brother Marvin and Lisa, sisters Marlene and Doug, Marnie and Gary, Marge and Arthur and special friend Jack Sloan, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on June 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Marion Cemetery in Oakley, Idaho. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert, Idaho.
