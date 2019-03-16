Obituary: Marva Hale Chambers

Sunrise: September 23, 1923 Sunset: March 12, 2019
Once upon a time, 95 years ago, a beautiful daughter was born to Rosel and Jane Hale. She was the fifth of seven children, born in Oakley, Idaho. She attended Oakley schools, and as a cheerleader, she enjoyed her high school years. She attended BYU, leaving to help with the war effort at DDO in Ogden. She met her handsome prince, Lionel Chambers, who was a Navigator for the Army Air Corps. They dated after the end of the war and married in the Salt Lake Temple, November 2, 1945. They were the proud parents of 11 children.
Mom was a great cook. There were always freshly baked bread, cookies, cakes, or donuts for after-school treats. She served in every Church auxiliary, her favorite being Ward organist. She taught many piano lessons. She loved camping with our “Camping Cousins”. We were all recipients of a call to go look at the beautiful sunset, multiple times. She was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers, served a mission to the Philippines with Dad and loved to attend the Temple. She was a valiant disciple of Jesus Christ.
After Dad died in 1999, Mom missed him every day. She was also preceded in death by her grandsons Jonathan Barker and Ryan Chambers and his daughter Evee and brothers Ballard, Edsel, Quentin, and Kent Hale.
She is survived by all her children: Linda & Doug Stoddard, Craig & Rosemary, Randy & Karla, Gary, Reid & Shirley, Lonnie & Lyman Barker, Lori & Brad Reeves, Rod & Chris, Lorraine & Lance Mead, Kelly & Miriam, and LeeAnn & Andy Lippert. She has 61 grandchildren and 103 plus great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Rachel (Keith) Cunningham, of Twin Falls, Idaho and brother Rodney (Sunny) Hale of Sandy, Utah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the No. Ogden 1st Ward, 626 E 2600 No. where a viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., and Friday prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Heartfelt thanks to the George Wahlen staff for their loving care of our Mom these last two years! We love you! THEY ARE LIVING HAPPILY FOREVER AFTER.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
