March 30, 1940—December 14, 2018
Martin Robert Pimper, 78, of Twin Falls passed away December 14, 2018. Marty was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on March 30, 1940 to Robert and Emily (Doyle) Pimper.
Marty graduated from high school in Norwalk, California. He joined the United States Air Force and served his country from 1964 until 1967. Marty married Kathleen Kime in July of 1983 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They had many animals over the years and he loved them all.
Marty was a printer for over 50 years. He also worked at Napa Auto Parts in Jerome. He loved to be outside doing things, and he loved to dance. He enjoyed going places like shows, fairs, and productions at CSI. Marty loved everyone and everyone loved him.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy; four children and 11 grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Visions Home Health and all of the doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital for all of their help and care for Marty.
A Celebration of Marty’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S Buchanan St., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marty’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
