September 10, 1923—August 15, 2019
Martin Karl Jungkuntz, longtime resident of Florissant, MO and most recently of Twin Falls, ID, passed into the loving hands of our Lord and Savior at his daughter’s house which had also become his home on August 15, 2019 from natural causes.
He was born in Fort Wayne, IN on August 10, 1923 to Henry and Martha (Trampe) Jungkuntz. He graduated from Concordia High School in Fort Wayne, IN and from Concordia River Forest Teachers College. He also graduated from University of Utah with a Master’s in Education.
In 1946 he married Gloria Butera in Melrose Park, IL. To this union were born Jeffery Alan and Timothy Karl. After Martin was widowed he married Ruth Scheid on October 3, 1964 in Norwood Park, IL. To this union were born Lisa Marie and Laura Ann.
Martin was a faithful Lutheran teacher and principal. He touched and influenced numerous young people during his 35 plus years of teaching and serving in the Lutheran School system. Besides teaching he enjoyed music. He directed several choirs sang in the church choir, played piano, organ and cello. He also loved to work on automobiles and kept the school buses running safely and efficiently. He served numerous positions during his years of service at Atonement Lutheran Church and School including elder, confirmation teacher, service assistant, school bus driver and buyer of the donuts and the coffee maker for Sunday morning fellowship for numerous years.
He is survived by his loving wife Ruth, son Tim (Cyndi Henk), daughters Lisa Burgett (Dennis) and Laura Johnston (Ray Weick), daughter-in-law Pat (Karras), and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at Atonement Lutheran Church in Florissant, MO on August 24th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation an hour before the service. There will also be a visitation on Friday, August 23rd from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the church.
To share a memory and read the full obituary please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Memorials are suggested to Atonement Lutheran School Annuity Fund.
Special thanks to all the staff at Visions Hospice especially Steve, Amber, Melissa and Samantha.
“Well done good and faithful servant.” Matt. 25:23
