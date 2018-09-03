June 26, 1929—August 28, 2018
Martha Eileen Blackmer Quigley, age 89, passed away at home in Buhl on August 28, 2018 surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 26, 1929 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Lee Allen Blackmer and Eva Luella Heaps. Eileen enjoyed there her early childhood along with her older sister, Shirley; and her younger sister, Claudia. When Eileen was in the fifth grade, the family moved to Twin Falls. During her senior year of high school, Eileen met Wade Quigley from Buhl at a New Year’s Eve dance. They were married on August 26, 1947 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Eileen devoted her childbearing years to raising and nurturing their five children. After their family was raised, Eileen obtained a real estate license and became an agent for Robert Jones Realty, earning Realtor of the Year at one point in her career.
Serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was important to Eileen. She was a Primary teacher, Junior Sunday School teacher, Primary chorister, Cub Scout den mother, ward choir director, visiting teacher, and Stake Relief Society President. She and Wade also served two full-time missions together: one on Whidbey Island off the coast of Washington; and the other on Marathon Island, off the coast of Florida.
Eileen loved to sing and was a member of several singing groups during high school. After she was married, she once sang in the Salt Lake Tabernacle with the Singing Mothers during a session of the Church’s General Conference. Later, she became part of a women’s quartet. She and Wade also sang many duets together, harmonizing their beautiful voices in faith, devotion and praise to the Lord.
Eileen is preceded in death by her father, Lee Allen Blackmer; her mother, Eva Luella Heaps (Blackmer) Freeman; step-father, Bingham Freeman; and sister, Shirley Tyler.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 8, 2018, at the LDS Thousand Springs Ward, 501 Main Street, Buhl, Idaho, with Steve Hunter of the Bishopric conducting. Interment will take place immediately following at the Buhl West End Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, September 7 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl and on Saturday morning from 10:00 – 10:45 at the Church.
Special thanks to the St. Luke’s Hospice staff for their kind and professional assistance during these past few months, along with all her doctors and staff throughout the years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.