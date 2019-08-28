Martha Clarice Corthell
July 3, 1923 ~ August 25, 2019
M. “Clarice” Corthell age 90, passed from this world to be God’s Angel in Heaven on Aug. 25, 2019. Clarice was born to Lorus and Carrie McMurdie on July 3, 1929 in Buhl, Idaho. She attended Buhl schools and married James Trent Jr. in 1944. Together they had seven children.
Clarice made all of her children’s clothes. She sewed by hand until 1959 when Jim bought her a new Singer sewing machine, making her job much easier. She also worked full time just to put milk on the table for her kids.
The family lived in many places and resided in Missouri at the time of Jim’s death in 1964. It was then, when Clarice packed up five of her seven children and moved to Castleford to be close to her parents. She worked at Harrel’s Nursing Home.
On May 20, 1961 Clarice married Floyd Leonard Corthell. Along with Floyd, came two stepsons who Clarice loves as her own. The family enjoyed many fishing, hunting, camping, and vacation trips together.
Mom and Floyd went to work at Clear Springs in 1967 and both retired from there. They enjoyed the rock clubs they were in and also made jewelry out of the rocks they collected. Floyd passed away on May 21, 2006.
Clarice was the hardest working woman we’ve ever known. She took care of her large property up until a couple years ago.
Clarice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; sisters, Gladys and Dixie; stepson, Lynn; one granddaughter; and one grandson.
Clarice is survived by her brother, Glenn (Linda) McMurdie; sisters, Donna Crowley and Kerin (Ralph) Dubois; children, Jean (Gene) Tyrone, Christine (Vernon) Smith, Jim (Karen) Trent, Linda (Steve) Eacker, Joy (Nyle) Hartley, Mike (Leticia) Trent, Randy Corthell, and Cindy Finney; 22 grandkids; 57 great grandkids; 53 great great grandkids; and four great great great grandkids.
Many thanks to Pam, the staff, and residents at Applegate for the care given to Mom in her last two months.
A Celebration of Clarice’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Clarice’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneral chapel.com.
