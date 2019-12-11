January 23, 1954—December 8, 2019
Marlinda “Linda” Kay Heidemann, age 65, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at home with her husband by her side on Dec. 8, 2019, of a sudden illness.
Linda was born in Nampa, Idaho on Jan. 23, 1954 to Frank and Evelyn Scholl. She was the youngest of four daughters. Linda graduated from Nampa High School and attended Idaho State University. Linda later moved to the Wood River Valley, where she pursued a career in the legal field. Linda was working as a court clerk in the Blaine County Court House where she met her husband, David Heidemann, who was a patrolman with the Hailey Police Department. They were married on Dec. 13, 1975. The couple had two children, son Erik and daughter Kristin.
After moving to Twin Falls, Linda was employed at Decker & Hollifield Law Office until the children were school aged, after which she began working for Stephan, Kvanvig, Stone & Trainor Law Office as a legal assistant. Linda retired from the law firm in 2013 after many years, helping countless families with probates, wills and trusts.
After retirement, Linda enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time at the family cabin in the Sawtooth Mountains. She was so very proud of her son Erik, who at the time of his death was in his second year as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Kent State University, and her daughter Major Kristin Daigle, who works full-time in the Idaho Air National Guard.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, David, her daughter Kristin (Brian) Daigle, sisters Patricia (Bob) Whitlow, Roberta (Skip) Ronneberg, and Juanita (John) Sharp, and many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her son Erik and her parents.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Magic Valley Humane Society.
