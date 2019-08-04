{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 6, 1965-Aug. 2, 2019

RUPERT – Marlene Ward Morris, born on January 6, 1965, passed away on August 2, 2019; a beloved wife, daughter and mother. Marlene is survived by her mother, Beverly Ward; husband, Scott Morris; her two sons, Tyrell (Mary) Morris and Calvin (Dani) Morris; brother, Bill (Ivonne) Ward; and sister, Michelle (Wade) Hawkes. Preceding Marlene in death were Charles and Chloe Warr (maternal grandparents) as well as Art and Beth Ward (paternal grandparents) and Paul Ward (father).

Marlene enjoyed participating in rodeo in high school until her graduation from Raft River High School. After this, she attended Utah State University where she graduated in elementary education. Upon graduating, she began a lifetime of educating starting in Snowville, Utah, Park Valley, Utah, Winnemucca, Nevada, and finally in Heyburn, Idaho. Even during the intermittent years where she was not actively teaching in a classroom setting, Marlene continued to educate as a leader in the 4-H program. Marlene loved to sew and worked for many years at Hogan’s Canvas and Leather where she was the primary seamstress of heavy-duty bags, backpacks and other custom gear. Marlene was also a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she performed in many roles as a pianist, Primary and Sunday School teacher and various other roles in Relief Society.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, located at 20403 5th St., in Acequia, with Bishop Layne Mackay officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Grand View Cemetery in Elba.

Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions directly to the family.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Marlene Ward Morris
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments