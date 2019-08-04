Jan. 6, 1965-Aug. 2, 2019
RUPERT – Marlene Ward Morris, born on January 6, 1965, passed away on August 2, 2019; a beloved wife, daughter and mother. Marlene is survived by her mother, Beverly Ward; husband, Scott Morris; her two sons, Tyrell (Mary) Morris and Calvin (Dani) Morris; brother, Bill (Ivonne) Ward; and sister, Michelle (Wade) Hawkes. Preceding Marlene in death were Charles and Chloe Warr (maternal grandparents) as well as Art and Beth Ward (paternal grandparents) and Paul Ward (father).
Marlene enjoyed participating in rodeo in high school until her graduation from Raft River High School. After this, she attended Utah State University where she graduated in elementary education. Upon graduating, she began a lifetime of educating starting in Snowville, Utah, Park Valley, Utah, Winnemucca, Nevada, and finally in Heyburn, Idaho. Even during the intermittent years where she was not actively teaching in a classroom setting, Marlene continued to educate as a leader in the 4-H program. Marlene loved to sew and worked for many years at Hogan’s Canvas and Leather where she was the primary seamstress of heavy-duty bags, backpacks and other custom gear. Marlene was also a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she performed in many roles as a pianist, Primary and Sunday School teacher and various other roles in Relief Society.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, located at 20403 5th St., in Acequia, with Bishop Layne Mackay officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Grand View Cemetery in Elba.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions directly to the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.