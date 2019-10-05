February 7, 1981 ~ September 28, 2019
Marla Dawn Schnidt, of Twin Falls, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 at the age of 38. Marla battled terminal brain cancer (GBM) for twenty months, astonishing her doctors who gave her 6-12 months to live.
Marla Dawn was born Feb. 7, 1981 to her loving mother, Brenda Lynne Hall. Marla displayed amazing strength in her life, achieving her Master’s degree in Social Work. She was determined to “change her stars.” Her relentless drive allowed her to achieve this goal on her own. Using this degree, she touched the lives of countless individuals while working for Children and Family Services. Marla wanted to be the strength for anyone who needed an advocate, regardless of their situation or background.
On September 9th, 2006, Marla married her dedicated husband Jeremiah Schnidt. Together, they created a beautiful life for their children, teaching them to cherish time spent as a family. Marla shared her passion for art and music with her children while Jeremiah shares his love for camping, hunting and fishing. Marla was a devoted wife and mother.
You have free articles remaining.
Marla leaves behind her loving husband, Jeremiah; two beautiful daughters, Alycia Hall (20) and Victoria LiLee Ann (10) and two handsome sons, Jedidiah (17) and Jeremiah Jacob Drake (11). Marla is survived by her mother, Brenda Hall; step father, Don Taylor; sister Julie Goff; and two brothers, D.W. and Josh Taylor. Marla is also survived by in-laws, Tamara & Dean Mayes and Drake & Celia Schnidt and their adult children. Marla has many extended relatives, whom visited in her final days to pay their respects.
Marla is preceded in death by her beloved great-grandparents, B.F. & Helen Lemmons and her grandparents, Ernest & Donna Johnson and recently a brother-in-law, Jedidiah Nielsen.
Services will be held at the First Christian Church (1005 Poplar St in Buhl, ID) on Oct. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. followed by a coffee reception for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, a savings account has been opened in Memory of Marla to benefit her children. Contributions can be made at any branch of the 1st Federal Savings Bank.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marla’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of : Schnidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.