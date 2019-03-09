November 20, 1962—March 1, 2019
Mark Dennis Nasura, 56, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise.
Mark was born on November 20, 1962 in Rupert, Idaho, the son of Dennis and Anna Nasura.
A memorial celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
