December 16, 1963—October 5, 2018
It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Archibald Baird announces his sudden passing on October 5, 2018 at the age of 54.
Mark will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by his wife of 29 years Andrea and his seven children Jessica (Spencer), Rachel, Chelsea, Nathan, Natalie, Kendall, and Daniel, and granddaughter Hazel. Mark will also be forever loved and remembered by his parents LaMon and Zelma Baird, his siblings Angela, David, Catherine, Arnel, Sally, Michael, Ben, Samuel, and Robert as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
Mark was born December 16, 1963 in Idaho Falls, ID. He worked as the Optometrist at America’s Best in Twin Falls for the last 8 years. He loved the Lord and served diligently in many callings and capacities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his family and his fellow man and was constantly putting others before himself. Mark was an exceptional athlete and an avid football and basketball fan. He loved Shasta soda pop, western novels, and fixing anything that was broken. His lifelong dream was to be a farmer.
A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive in Twin Falls with Bishop Tyler McKee conducting. Burial will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Milo Cemetery, 8020 E. 129 N. in Idaho Falls. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 9th at the Stake Center, as well as from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
In lieu of a memorial fund, the family would greatly appreciate you sending any memories, thoughts, or sentiments to liftnbless@gmail.com. Please enter “Mark Baird Memoir” into the subject line. These will all be compiled into a book for Mark’s family to treasure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.