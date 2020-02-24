Obituary: Marjorie Mildren

Marjorie Joan Blauser Mildren was born April 27, 1924, in a sod house near Guymon, Oklahoma and passed February 15, 2020. Joan was the fourth child born to Harriet Seal Powell Blauser and Roscoe Blauser. She was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Joyce Dobson Whelan and brothers Ivan Edward Blauser, and Harry Vance Blauser. Joan married Walten Eugene Mildren “Gene” in San Jose, California, on June 29th, 1941. She soon after became a military wife and mother to Connie and Karen, and moved their family to various airbases in California, Arizona, Montana, Washington, Idaho, Nevada and the Philippine Islands. After the Korean War, Gene and Joan settled in Jerome, Idaho, where they established Mildren Heating and Sheet Metal. Soon after, the couple was blessed with a third child, a son they called Eugene. In the early 1960s, Gene traded the heating business for agriculture and owned ranches in Mayfield, Mackay, and a farm in Buhl, Idaho. In the late 60’s Gene and Joan moved again, this time operating a fruit orchard in Dallas, Oregon and tire shop in Salem.