Obituary: Marjorie Mildren

April 27, 1924—February 15, 2020
II Corinthians 5:8 “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.
Marjorie Joan Blauser Mildren was born April 27, 1924, in a sod house near Guymon, Oklahoma and passed February 15, 2020. Joan was the fourth child born to Harriet Seal Powell Blauser and Roscoe Blauser. She was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Joyce Dobson Whelan and brothers Ivan Edward Blauser, and Harry Vance Blauser. Joan married Walten Eugene Mildren “Gene” in San Jose, California, on June 29th, 1941. She soon after became a military wife and mother to Connie and Karen, and moved their family to various airbases in California, Arizona, Montana, Washington, Idaho, Nevada and the Philippine Islands. After the Korean War, Gene and Joan settled in Jerome, Idaho, where they established Mildren Heating and Sheet Metal. Soon after, the couple was blessed with a third child, a son they called Eugene. In the early 1960s, Gene traded the heating business for agriculture and owned ranches in Mayfield, Mackay, and a farm in Buhl, Idaho. In the late 60’s Gene and Joan moved again, this time operating a fruit orchard in Dallas, Oregon and tire shop in Salem.
In the mid 1970s Gene and Joan returned to Idaho when Gene partnered with Bill Shaw in Shaw Curtis Company. Gene ultimately sold the business back to Bill Shaw and retired in 1978. During their retirement, Gene and Joan enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends and family. They also actively engaged in mission work, in Surinam, Alaska, and Mexico. In the 1990’s Gene and Joan moved from Idaho to Arizona where they lived near their daughter Connie and Joan’s brother Vance until Gene passed in 2010. Afterwards, Joan spent time with her daughters, splitting time with Connie in Arizona and Karen in Nevada until finally moving to Oregon near her son Gene.
Joan is survived by her three children: Connie L. O’Neill (Tom), Karen Lee Kump (Jacob), and W.E. Mildren “Gene” Jr. (Laura), eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
There will be a remembrance of Joan at the Hagerman Cemetery on April 26th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
John 5:24 “She has now crossed from death to life.”
