November 26, 1919—January 25, 2020

Marjorie Mae Anderson Dixon, 100, passed away peacefully January 25, 2020.

Marjorie was born Nov. 26, 1919. Marjorie is survived by Rita (Cordell) Ringel, Gary (Marjorie) Dixon, Eldon (Rosmary*divorced) Dixon, Lynn (Joyce) Dixon, Donna (Brent) Adams, Dan (Margie) Dixon, and Bonnie (Randy) Steck. Marjorie has 40 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 222 Birch St. in Kimberly, ID. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, ID following service.

Services are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park”, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family through www.whitemortuary.com.

