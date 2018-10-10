February 5, 1931 – October 8, 2018
MILNER — Marjorie Lee Bradshaw, an 87-year-old resident of Milner, passed away Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Marjorie was born Feb. 5, 1931, in the township of Timberhill, Kansas, the daughter of Reginald and Mary Vansant. In her younger years, the family moved back and forth between Kansas and Missouri before finally settling in the Milner area of Idaho.
Marjorie attended school in Burley, graduating from Burley High School in 1949. She married William “Billy” Arthur Bradshaw on Nov. 6, 1949, and together they farmed and raised their children in Milner until his death in 1981.
After the children were older, Marjorie began attending courses at CSI, obtaining an associate degree in drafting and construction in May of 1975. She then began working for Peterson Construction in Twin Falls doing the drafting work she loved.
Marjorie moved to Arizona to take advantage of the warm weather and the opportunity to make many road trips. She returned to Idaho in 1992 to help care for her aging parents.
She loved the mountains, whether it was just a leisurely drive or camping with the family. Her camp was always the “main camp” where the extended family gathered to eat and sing around the campfire.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Jerry, Raymond, William Jr. “Sonny”, Tina (Robert) Williams, and Ellen; her siblings, Betty Lane, Davis (Karen) Vansant, and Sharon (Terry) Lee; she is also survived by numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; and sisters, Carolyn Hendrick, Janet Brady, and Shirley Ziegler; and brothers-in-law, Bob, and Melvin.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., in Twin Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cassia or Minidoka county 4-H programs.
