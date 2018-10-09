November 16, 1934 – October 3, 2018
On Wednesday, Oct. 3, Marion Vance passed away at home, surrounded by family, after a courageous 13-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Marion was born on November 16, 1934 in Burley, Idaho to Wilbur and Rebecca Vance. The family moved to Homedale in 1937 where he remained the rest of his life. On July 3, 1951, he and the love of his life, Barbara Pluess Pollard, began their 67 years of married life. They raised 4 children, as well as taking in nieces and nephews. Marion accomplished much in his life and could always be counted on to help others. He worked at the local Boise Cascade lumber yard for 25 years, eventually buying it and starting Vance Corporation in 1980. He went from developing subdivisions and building homes in Treasure Valley to building commercial dairies around the west as Vance Dairy Construction. His customers became friends.
Marion had great joy in following his children’s, as well as grand and great grandchildren’s, various musical and sports pursuits. He was very generous in his life-long support of Homedale schools through both donations and attendance at events. He had a great love of his country, serving in the Nat’l Guard during the Korean War and often installed striking flag poles at dairies and homes.
He was a cowboy at heart. He enjoyed working at his ranch, from breaking mustangs to tending to his cow/calf operation. His radio was tuned to country music and he sang along with Charlie Pride. He loved hunting with family and friends, packing in to the mountains with his pack string and was called “Wagon Boss” by those he hunted with.
The main focus of Marion’s life was to follow the teachings of Jesus. He made his choice to serve God in 1957 and his light continued shining brightly throughout his life. He lived to show others what he really loved.
Marion was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roger and sister, Jean. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his four children, Gary (Bonnie), Brian (Barb), Kelly (Debbie) and Audrey Fortune (Bruce), nephew Troy Clymer, as well as brothers Dean and Ronald, 16 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren who all adored him.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Homedale Middle School, 3437 Johnstone Rd., at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vance Memorial, c/o Homedale High School, 203 E. Idaho Ave., Homedale, ID 83628
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.