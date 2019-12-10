January 24, 1931—December 7, 2019
Marion Jean McDonald Plummer, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Jean was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Torrance, Calif.; she was the second daughter born to William Wallace McDonald and Marian Goldstone McDonald. She joined her sister Sally and the family later welcomed another daughter, Lenore. Jean graduated from Whittier High School in 1949 and attended Fullerton Junior College. After college, she worked as a secretary for Beckman Instruments. Jean married the love of her life, James Richard Plummer, on August 31, 1962, in Corona del Mar, Calif. She and Jim had two daughters and she considered herself fortunate to include Jim’s three daughters, from a previous marriage, in their family.
Jean married into the Marine Corps and spent the next 20 years moving around the country with her family from one military base to another. She held the family together as Jim was deployed to Vietnam and Japan during their marriage. She often joked that if the Marine Corps had wanted you to have a wife, they would have issued you one. She spent many hours volunteering in the Navy Relief Society. When Jim retired in 1975, the family moved to Heyburn.
She loved to travel, was an avid reader, and loved to knit, crochet, sew and quilt. She worked at the House of Fabrics in Burley for many years, which fed her love of fabric. She taught her daughters and granddaughters to sew also – skills which they all use and enjoy to this day.
Jean was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Burley and sang in the choir for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Burton (Tom) of Burley, and Joy Plummer (Andrew Durfey) of Charleston, Ore.; three stepdaughters; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sally McDonald of Burley.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; and one sister, Lenore McNees.
Jean’s family wishes to thank the staff at Cassia Regional Hospital, the staff at Hospice Visions, and the staff at Highland Estates for the exceptional care and kindness they gave her during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to contribute to the Memorial Fund at the First Presbyterian Church of Burley; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
