November 28, 1929 - November 10, 2018
Marion Frances Fenn, a resident of Ronan, MT, and Twin Falls, ID, passed away November 10, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Marion was born November 28, 1929 in Los Angeles, CA to George and Marion Rice Fenn.
Marion is preceded in death by his mother Marion Rice Fenn, father George Fenn; his Mom and Pop, Louise and William Fenn and sister, Darlene Fenn Crabtree. He is survived by brothers George (Stevie) Fenn of San Diego, CA, and Donald Fenn of Bridge, OR, children, Janet Fenn (Bob) Erwel of Ronan, MT, Rolene Fenn Ferrell of Twin Falls, ID, Mari-Ann Fenn (Doug) Stumblingbear, of Midwest City, OK, David F Fenn of Twin Falls, ID. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 from 5 - 6:30 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., graveside services will follow at the Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen at 3:30 P.M.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
