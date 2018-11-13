September 19, 1923—November 12, 2018
Marine Bernice Adams, 95, of Jerome, passed away on November 12, 2018. She was born September 19, 1923, in Buhl, Idaho to Nola Rebecca (Gough) and Eugene Meredith Smith – fourth of five children. Marine married Gordon William Adams of Buhl May 24, 1941. Marine and Gordon had seven children. They started married life in Battle Mountain, Nevada where Gordon worked in a hard rock mine and Marine set up house in a tent with a dirt floor. They then moved to Vancouver, Washington where he worked as a pipefitter and Marine a welder at the Vancouver shipyards during World War II. She spent the majority of her life in Jerome and Hagerman as a homemaker, gardener, canner, seamstress, cook, laundress, baker, milker, fence fixer, wrangler, and vet. Her cinnamon rolls were renowned. Marine worked for Sue Bee Honey in Wendell and for Tupperware in Jerome retiring from Tupperware in South Carolina. After Gordon’s death, she loved spending time socializing and playing cards at the Jerome Senior Center. She had a huge heart. There was always a meal and a bed for a wealth of family and friends. The house overflowed with nieces and nephews during the summer months. She was happiest when surrounded by family. Marine is survived by children Leland Roy (Judy) Adams, Bandera, Texas; Russell Gordon (Shirley) Adams, Mill Creek, Washington; Marilyn Rae (Larry) Wudarcki, Sandpoint, Idaho; Barbara Jean Watson (Doug Greeley), Nampa, Idaho; Richard Allen (Bonnie) Adams, Jerome, Idaho; Lois Ann Adams, Jerome, Idaho; sister-in-law Sally Smith of Conneaut, Ohio; 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband Gordon Adams, daughter, Bonnie Adams; grandson, Lloyd Dunlap; granddaughter Christine Escover; sisters Laura Terry and Cleone Doerflinger and brothers Everett Smith and Don Smith. The funeral will be held November 17, 2018, 11 a.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel, 629 East 3rd, Jerome. Interment will follow the service at Jerome Cemetery. Viewing will be held November 16, 2018, from 5 – 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made in Marine’s name to the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N Lincoln, Jerome, Idaho or to the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S. Buchanan St., Jerome, Idaho.
