May 15, 1945 ~ January 21, 2020

Marilynn Rappleye Jansen passed away at DeSano Place in Jerome, Idaho on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the age of 74.

Marilynn was born in Wendell, Idaho. She graduated from Twin Falls High school in 1963. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University where she also danced with BYU’s international folk dancers. She later earned a Secondary education degree at ISU. She worked as a teacher at Kearns High School and later at Wendell Middle School.

Marilynn enjoyed dancing, drawing, painting, drama, music and spending time with her sweetheart, children and grandchildren. Marilynn loved teaching, whether it was in the classroom, at home with her children and grandchildren, or at church.

She married her sweetheart, Anthon “Tony” Howard Jansen, June 28, 1968 in the Idaho Falls Temple and had eight amazing children.

Marilynn is lovingly remembered by her children, Benjamin (DeAnn) Jansen, Karen Tolman, Deborah (Brandon) Adamson, Julie (Lewis Janis) Rhoades, Barbie (Brett) Becker, William Jansen, and Lisa (Mark) Thompson. She is also remembered fondly by her 21 grandchildren and her siblings, Katie Tueller, Connie Bean, Bill Rappleye, and Dean Rappleye.

Marilynn was preceded in death by her husband, Anthon Howard Jansen; her daughter, Jennifer Ann Jacobs; her father, William Morris Rappleye; and her mother, Maureen Hulet Rappleye.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3rd Ward Chapel, 825 East Ave B, Jerome, Idaho with Bishop Shane Hamblin officiating. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Graveside dedication will conclude Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Service information

Jan 24
Viewing
Friday, January 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Farnsworth Mortuary
1343 S. Lincoln
Jerome, Idaho 83338
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM
Jerome LDS 3rd Ward Chapel
825 East Ave. B
Jerome, ID 83338
Jan 27
Graveside Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
9:00AM
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road
Twin Falls, ID 83338
