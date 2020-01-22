May 15, 1945 ~ January 21, 2020
Marilynn Rappleye Jansen passed away at DeSano Place in Jerome, Idaho on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the age of 74.
Marilynn was born in Wendell, Idaho. She graduated from Twin Falls High school in 1963. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University where she also danced with BYU’s international folk dancers. She later earned a Secondary education degree at ISU. She worked as a teacher at Kearns High School and later at Wendell Middle School.
Marilynn enjoyed dancing, drawing, painting, drama, music and spending time with her sweetheart, children and grandchildren. Marilynn loved teaching, whether it was in the classroom, at home with her children and grandchildren, or at church.
She married her sweetheart, Anthon “Tony” Howard Jansen, June 28, 1968 in the Idaho Falls Temple and had eight amazing children.
You have free articles remaining.
Marilynn is lovingly remembered by her children, Benjamin (DeAnn) Jansen, Karen Tolman, Deborah (Brandon) Adamson, Julie (Lewis Janis) Rhoades, Barbie (Brett) Becker, William Jansen, and Lisa (Mark) Thompson. She is also remembered fondly by her 21 grandchildren and her siblings, Katie Tueller, Connie Bean, Bill Rappleye, and Dean Rappleye.
Marilynn was preceded in death by her husband, Anthon Howard Jansen; her daughter, Jennifer Ann Jacobs; her father, William Morris Rappleye; and her mother, Maureen Hulet Rappleye.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3rd Ward Chapel, 825 East Ave B, Jerome, Idaho with Bishop Shane Hamblin officiating. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Graveside dedication will conclude Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marilynn’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.