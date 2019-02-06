Marilyn J. LaCroix
April 17, 1932—February 2, 2019
Marilyn J. LaCroix, 86, a resident of Gooding died, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at North Canyon Medical Center.
Marilyn was born on April 17, 1932 in New Ulm, Minnesota, the eldest daughter of Gerald H. and Alice W. (Block) Bockus. She was raised and educated in New Ulm where she was very active in sports, music and art. Many of her summers were spent at her grandmother’s cottage on Green Lake, MN where she became a skilled swimmer and developed a great love for the earth and nature.
When Mom was 15, she won a piano competition for a full-ride scholarship to the Julliard School of Music, but the judges decided she was too young to go, and gave it to another girl about to graduate from high school. They never had the competition again. She also played the clarinet and had a beautiful singing voice.
At the age of 16, Mom met a handsome boy from St. Peter at the local roller-skating rink. Mom said she took one look at Dad and knew she had found her soul mate. Dad felt the same way about her. In 1951, they eloped over Christmas vacation from college.
Dad was sent to Idaho for training with the Union Pacific Railroad. The railroad moved them all over Idaho, Wyoming and Oregon. Three children: Lynn, Cindi and Jeff were born during that time. They settled in Gooding when the children were school age and stayed until the children finished high school. In 1959, Mom returned to painting. She joined the local art guild, taught Sunday and Vacation Bible Schools, taught swimming lessons at the local pool, was a Den Mother, judged 4-H fair exhibits, was active in the JayCees Auxiliary and formed the Gooding Civic Club-a women’s community service group. She also was the assistant librarian at the Gooding Public Library for 5 ½ years and gave painting lessons.
In 1972, she turned professional with her painting. The railroad sent them to Arco, Idaho in 1973 which proved a wonderful area for ideas for mom’s painting. She painted using oils, acrylics and watercolors. Mom was an exceptional artist and exhibited all over the United States, in Europe, South America and Canada. In 1990, Dad retired from the railroad. Mom and Dad were able to travel around the country where Mom continued to paint and to exhibit and Dad helped her with the painting business.
After 1973, Mom trained in Crystal Healing and became a certified Energy Healer. She also became an ordained minister with the nondenominational Universal Life Church.
In 1998, Mom and Dad moved back to Gooding. In 1999, while in and out of town hospital, she was given the wrong drug which resulted in progressive nerve damage which prevented her from ever painting or playing the piano again. Mom found a new way to develop her creative potential. She wrote a book about human creative potentials. In 2006, she put the book online at www.FutureRealities.info. Titled, “Creating From the Future: Making It through the End Times”, the book combines Art, Science, Spirituality and Consciousness Evolution, including an Artists’ Workbook with Resource Photos and Tips on composition and color. Up to the day she entered the hospital, Mom continued to update her website and book.
Mom is survived by her husband, Harold, two sons: Lynn (Debbie) of Bliss, Jeff and special friend-Lori Johnston of Gooding. Daughter: Cindi (Bill) Canine of Gooding. Grandchildren: Jeramiah (Melissa) LaCroix, Jason (Carrie) LaCroix, Dana LaCroix, Nate LaCroix, Christopher (Brenda) Canine, Amber LaCroix and Joshua LaCroix. Great Grandchildren: Steven, Colbey, Ivy, Gabriel, Lexie, Everly, Alexis, Aliah, Tyson, Cierra LaCroix and Emily Canine. Sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Marie and Bernie Burt. Niece Lora Olsen.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law: Leo and Hazel LaCroix, sisters and their husbands: Betty (Franz) DeBacker and Karen (Ray) Woods.
At Mom’s request, she will be cremated and no public services will be held.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gooding Senior Center, the Gooding Public Library, or to Helping Hearts & Hands.
