June 10, 1944—January 19, 2019
Marilyn Fern McDaniel was born June 10, 1944 in Eufaula, Oklahoma and went to be with Jesus January 19, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
She is survived by three daughters, Michelle Cross of Twin Falls, Idaho; Terri Bryant of Emmett, Idaho; Tommie Bryant of New Hampshire. a son, Gary Bryant of Bakersfield, California; three brothers Paul and Johnny McDaniel of McAlester, Oklahoma and Glen McDaniel of Bakersfield, California; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
“We love you and you will be forever missed. Rest easy in Jesus’ arms.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.