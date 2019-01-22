Try 1 month for 99¢

June 10, 1944—January 19, 2019

Marilyn Fern McDaniel was born June 10, 1944 in Eufaula, Oklahoma and went to be with Jesus January 19, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She is survived by three daughters, Michelle Cross of Twin Falls, Idaho; Terri Bryant of Emmett, Idaho; Tommie Bryant of New Hampshire. a son, Gary Bryant of Bakersfield, California; three brothers Paul and Johnny McDaniel of McAlester, Oklahoma and Glen McDaniel of Bakersfield, California; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

“We love you and you will be forever missed. Rest easy in Jesus’ arms.”

