Obituary: Marilyn Clare Weaver Flynn

Marilyn Clare Weaver Flynn

March 3, 1935—April 16, 2020

Marilyn Clare Weaver Flynn passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Marilyn was born on March 3, 1935, to Maurice and Mary Weaver at Fred and Bessie Dye’s (her grandparents) ranch 12 miles southwest of Nampa, Idaho. She grew up in Nampa with her younger siblings, Joyce (Jerry) Scheutt and Maurice (Joanna) Weaver Jr., and attended Scism Grade School. Upon graduation from Nampa High in 1953, she attended the University of Idaho and received a degree in education in 1957.

Marilyn married Richard Flynn and had three children, Byron, Joy and Suzanne. The family moved around southern Idaho, finally settling on the family farm in Gooding in 1967. She enjoyed family activities, including puzzles, games and baking. She loved sewing, drawing, painting, gardening and golfing, and twice shot a hole-in-one. In 1999, Richard and Marilyn retired from Gooding and moved to a golf course in Meridian, Idaho. Marilyn was active in the Cherry Lane (now Ten Mile) Christian Church, where she helped teach Adult Bible Studies and is fondly remembered by the pastoral staff.