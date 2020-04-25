Obituary: Marilyn Clare Weaver Flynn

Marilyn Clare Weaver Flynn
March 3, 1935—April 16, 2020
Marilyn Clare Weaver Flynn passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Marilyn was born on March 3, 1935, to Maurice and Mary Weaver at Fred and Bessie Dye’s (her grandparents) ranch 12 miles southwest of Nampa, Idaho. She grew up in Nampa with her younger siblings, Joyce (Jerry) Scheutt and Maurice (Joanna) Weaver Jr., and attended Scism Grade School. Upon graduation from Nampa High in 1953, she attended the University of Idaho and received a degree in education in 1957.
Marilyn married Richard Flynn and had three children, Byron, Joy and Suzanne. The family moved around southern Idaho, finally settling on the family farm in Gooding in 1967. She enjoyed family activities, including puzzles, games and baking. She loved sewing, drawing, painting, gardening and golfing, and twice shot a hole-in-one. In 1999, Richard and Marilyn retired from Gooding and moved to a golf course in Meridian, Idaho. Marilyn was active in the Cherry Lane (now Ten Mile) Christian Church, where she helped teach Adult Bible Studies and is fondly remembered by the pastoral staff.
Marilyn—or as she was known by her students, Mrs. Flynn—had one of the toughest jobs in America. For 35 years, she was a junior high school teacher in Gooding, Idaho. She was beloved by her students, even inspiring some to become teachers themselves. Her sharp mind, quick wit and extensive vocabulary helped her rarely lose a battle of words with a student. She taught many classes, including English, Algebra, Language Arts, Social Studies and Home Economics. Marilyn coached girls’ volleyball, winning District seven times. She taught her students how to play chess and how to love reading.
Her family members treasure the beautiful quilts she sewed, and her pies—pecan, cherry and apple—were family favorites, all except for her (in)famous Mock Apple Pie. She was an accomplished musician who performed publicly for school, community and church events and privately for her family and friends. She instilled in her family a lifelong love of music, even when her kids rolled their eyes when she picked up her bassoon or accordion.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff at BeeHive Homes in Meridian. Even as she struggled with her illness, they enjoyed her quick humor and caring nature.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her daughter, Suzanne Flynn. She is survived by her husband, Richard Flynn; her son, Byron (Karen) Flynn; her daughter, Joy (Terry) Archibald; her three sisters-in-law, Sherry Jacobsen, Karen Kast and Marilyn Sue Weaver; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services are pending.
