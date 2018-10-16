April 23, 1944 – October 15, 2018
HEYBURN — Marilyn Bailey, 74, a lifelong resident of Heyburn, passed away on the morning of Monday, October 15, 2018, at Pomerelle Place in Burley, Idaho.
She was born April 23, 1944, in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of William Ray and Irma Sarepta Thaxton Bailey, and the sister to Jeanne, Joan, Dee Ray, Lamar, Nolan and Neldon. She was raised a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to which she was devoted all her life and rarely missed church.
Marilyn attended Heyburn Elementary School before enrolling in the Opportunity School, Special Education, Cassia County School District. The time Marilyn spent studying and helping at the Opportunity School was a unique experience for her. She was a good student at the level she could learn. Her teachers were special people in her life. She was eager to help her schoolmates be successful in their studies too. Marilyn had the ability to remember names and she always greeted others by calling them by their name and being their friend. She was a happy student and had perfect attendance most of the years she was in school.
Marilyn worked at Cassia Memorial Hospital in food services and laundry for twenty years. She later worked at Deseret Industries. Marilyn was a special, helpful, caring daughter to her parents and a good babysitter to her nieces and nephews when they were little.
Marilyn enjoyed many hobbies: leather tooling, ballpoint painting, latchhook, making hats on a loom with yarn, puzzles, Word Search and reading books. Additionally, she loved to play Bingo, work on crafts, watch the Food Network and the Utah Jazz. She was diligent in reading her scriptures with her mom and dad for many years. Marilyn truly brought a special spirit to her own family and her Pomerelle Place family. She will be missed immensely.
She is survived by her siblings, Irma Jeanne Heiner, Joan Ashby, Dee Ray (Sylvia) Bailey, Lamar W. (Brenda) Bailey, Nolan S. (Dawna) Bailey, and Neldon H. Bailey; and several nieces and nephews. A special niece, Heather Allred, has been like a little sister and friend to Marilyn for many years.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Irma; sister-in-law, Sharon Bailey; two brothers-in-law, Norman Ashby and Lynn Heiner; and a nephew, Todd Heiner.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 18, at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 17, and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Marilyn’s family would like to express their special thanks to Harrison Hope Hospice and staff members Karthyrn, Michelle and Ken for their care of Marilyn.
