February 5, 1927—February 13, 2019
Marilyn Ann Schmotzer Auth left us February 13, 2019 for her final adventure.
She was born on February 5, 1927 in Brooklyn Village, Ohio to parents, Mary Helen and Albert John Schmotzer, and sister, Alberta.
After attending St. Procop’s Catholic School in Cleveland, Ohio she graduated Summa Cum Laude from St. Francis College in Joliet, Illinois with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. After graduation she worked at NACA (now NASA) until her marriage. During college she met her future husband, Philip Anthony Auth of Bloomington, Illinois. They were married on January 8, 1949 at St. Procop’s Church in Cleveland, and remained married until Phil passed away in 2013. After settling in Bloomington, Marilyn spent most of her time raising their six children.
In 1972, they moved their family to Twin Falls, Idaho, where she was employed first as office manager and realtor at Western Realty, and then as a her husband’s partner in their business, Western Flight Training. Somewhat of a world traveler, she especially enjoyed visiting her European family and roots with her children, husband, sister Alberta, and brother-in-law Sam Ricciardi. Study Club and playing pinochle at St. Edwards with friends were her favorite social activities. Although she never got her pilot’s license, she loved to fly their airplanes. Marilyn was Phil’s best life-long flight student. She enjoyed using her artistic talents by throwing pottery until her stroke in 2009.
She was preceded in death by her husband Phil, and is survived by her six children: Philip (Suzanne); Marc (Kathi Denton); Eric (Paula); Joseph (Colleen); Lisa (Brad Miller); and Chris (Cheralyn); her sister Alberta Ricciardi; (22) grandchildren, (40) great-grandchildren, (3) great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Special thanks and love to Christine Welton & Anita Jones who loved and cared for her to the end.
There will be a visitation today at 3 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 4 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Madison Ave. E., and a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Saint Edwards Church. Interment is at Sunset Memorial at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
