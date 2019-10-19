October 12, 1928—October 17, 2019
Margie Dae (Stanger) Shelby, passed quietly from this life on the bright morning of Oct. 17, 2019. She had just celebrated her 90th birthday five days before her death, fulfilling one more life goal. Margie was born in Rigby, Idaho on Oct. 12, 1929, the fourth child of Daniel and Lois Madsen.
As a child she began a lifelong love of flowers, nature and little animals. Prior to her passing she watched squirrels, doves and finches eating at their daily buffet outside her bedroom window. Her children’s interests and passions echo that same affinity. Following a “country girl” upbringing in Rigby, she attended one year of college pursuing a nursing degree.
She was married briefly to Ivan Hilton bringing two daughters into the world. Later, while working at the Mayfair store in Twin Falls. Margie met Roy Stanger and it was love at almost first sight. They chose to marry and blended their two families of four children. They later added one more son of their own. This growing family enjoyed many family activities throughout the years and worked as a family on the farm. Margie was a hard worker whether doing domestic duties or driving farm equipment.
Roy and Margie served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Kentucky Louisville Mission. With Margie’s friendliness and skill as a teacher and Roy’s tenacity their mission was a success. In all their tasks and travels Roy and Margie’s greatest joy was just being together. Roy died in 2004 and Margie later married Dale L. Shelby. They spent 15 joyful years together, traveling and experiencing together the good things of later life. She loved Dale and he honored and loved her as a very special companion.
Margie was preceded in death by an infant baby brother, her husband Leroy Stanger, her brother Nile Madsen (Wilma, deceased), sister Gean (Harold) Giles and daughter Karla (Ben) Tolley. She is survived by her sister Joyce (Carl) Rasmussen, daughters Linda (Elwin) Crandall, Patrice (Michael) Powers, Carolee (Glenn) Arrington and son James (Suzi) Stanger. She dearly loved all of her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. If you knew Margie in life it was easy to feel her gentle acceptance, ongoing cheerfulness and the ability to see positive potential in everyone. Her beautiful smile and sparkle made everyone feel like they were her very best friend.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eastland LDS Chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
