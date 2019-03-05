Marie Hill
March 21, 1936 - March 3, 2019
HEYBURN – Leona Marie Hill entered this world March 21, 1936, in Menan, Idaho, the daughter of Maurice James and Leona (Gunderson) Purcell. She passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, surrounded by her loving family.
Marie graduated from Rigby High School and subsequently attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, at the same time working to help her first husband complete his education. She married Alvin Keller in 1955 and they had four children, Nyle, Dale, Mitzi and Kevin. They later divorced. In January 1979, she married Donald Ralph “Don” Hill in the Idaho Falls Temple; their marriage was solemnized one year later in the Salt Lake Temple. To this union Don brought four additional children, Vickie, Debra, Donald Jr., and Kay. For the past 40 years, the combined families became one.
Marie's working life began immediately following high school graduation; she worked in the offices of FHA in Rigby, Intermountain Gas Company in Provo, Utah, Ore-Ida Foods in Burley, and completed her bookkeeping/accounting career with United Co-op in Rupert, retiring in 2000 after 35 years of service.
She loved to travel and camp with her family. The ten years she was alone with her four children, they spent time each summer camping at Red Fish Lake; and one year, the family enjoyed a vacation to the Oregon Coast where Nyle and Dale salmon fished and Marie, Mitzi and Kevin played on the beach.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was proud that all her sons served honorable missions. Another highlight in her life were the tens years she and Don served together in the Boise and Twin Falls Temples.
Marie is survived by her sons, Nyle (Melanie) Keller, Dale (Trisha) Keller, Kevin (Kaylean) Keller, Donald Jr. (Ellen) Hill, and Kay (Shellie) Hill; daughters, Mitzi (Rick) Ramsey, Vickie (Mike) Rigby, and Debra (Paul) Jordan; 34 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Maurine Jane (Steve) Purser.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don, who passed away August 7, 2018; a great-granddaughter, Hailey Pugsley; one sister, Lois Purcell; two brothers, Dick Purcell and Tom Purcell; and a foster-brother, John Quinn.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn, with Bishop William K. Conant conducting. Burial will be in Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
