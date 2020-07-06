Obituary: Marie Garner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 30, 1923—July 2, 2020

BURLEY – Marie Garner, a 96-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by her sons.

Marie was born to Andrew and Margaret Glover Antone on Aug. 30, 1923, in Burley, Idaho. She had an older brother, Steve, and five younger sisters, Dorothy, Helen, Nadine, Linda and Bonnie.

She loved growing up on the home ranch, milking cows and riding horses. She graduated from Heyburn High School in 1941. She was the last surviving member of her class. She told stories of dances at the Y-Dell and a short time spent in California where she worked at a “Five-and-Dime store.” When she returned, she met Lester Garner. They were married in 1946.

They spent most of their life in Burley. Marie was a housewife devoted to her children. She was affectionately called “Gran” by her grandchildren. She loved to bake cookies and was an excellent cook.

She worked at the old Evergreen Nursery and J.C. Penney on occasion. She loved gardening and spent many hours caring for her flowers—especially her roses, which won prizes and were much admired by friends and family.