Obituary: Marie Eileen Bourn

October 24, 1952 – August 9, 2019
On August 9, 2019, our loving mother, Marie Eileen Bourn, age 66 of Murtaugh, passed away. She was surrounded with the warmth and love of her family.
Marie was born on October 24, 1952 to Walter and Dorthy Will of Hazelton, Idaho, the fourth of eight children. Her birth was unique in having been born on the same day as her father, a tradition she continued with the birth of her own daughter.
Marie was raised and spent her youth in the Hazelton/Eden area, working alongside her siblings on the family farm. Many of the stories she loved to tell revolved around those times on the farm; changing water, plowing the fields, and playing with the neighbor children (usually always boys). Marie was very fond of those memories, considering those some of the best she had had while reminiscing right before her passing. She attended Valley High School, graduating in 1971. She was a member of the Honor Society, editor for the Viking Yearbook staff, Vikingettes High School Drill team, Valley Pep Club, and the Girls Athletic Association. After high school, Marie went on to complete a Secretary Associates degree from Idaho State University.
Marie met her first husband Jim Cox at her sister’s wedding in the fall of 1972. They were eventually married on June 9, 1973 and moved to Boise, Idaho where they had a son, Paul. Marie and Jim eventually divorced. And it was then that Marie met her late spouse, Mike Bourn of Murtaugh. They married on February 16, 1980 having two more children, a daughter, Branden, and a son, Jonathon. Mike and Marie eventually moved to Murtaugh in 1984 making it their home until both of their passing.
Marie worked in several industries and careers throughout her life: a farm kid, secretary, ranch wife, to helping those in need to obtain eye care by working for the State of Idaho’s Commission for the Blind. The one job that Marie is most recognized for is her time working at Maxie’s Pizza and Pasta in Kimberly. Having worked there for 21 years, she become a staple until her retirement in 2017. Even at the time of her passing, she was still very proud that she never had to use a GPS device to deliver pizzas.
Marie had many passions in her life from gardening to crocheting. The two that topped that list was bowling and raising her animals, particularly sheep. Bowling was always her outlet of fun. Every year like clockwork, she was on at least one bowling team or on a league, often on multiple leagues in a year. She finally had to give it up several years ago when her knees could no longer handle the game. Sheep were her other love, blaming the start of this obsession on her oldest son and his start in 4-H. It was through her children’s continued involvement with 4-H that her sheep love grew into full obsession. Marie’s house was decorated with all things sheep: pictures and stuffed animals. Her favorite part of raising the sheep was lambing season. She loved naming the lambs with the most obscure names, often forgetting how she even spelled them.
Her biggest love though was her family, something Marie was extremely proud of. She was the most supportive mother and cheering section for every activity her children and eventually grandchildren did. Marie never passed up an opportunity to brag on her family, often at the craziest most inopportune moments. Her love for her family will be greatly missed.
Marie is survived by her three children: Paul (Kris) Cox of Boise; Branden (Dale) Maxwell of Ohio; and Jonathon (Danielle) Bourn of Eden; her step daughter, Michelle Quesnell of Twin Falls; her four grandchildren, Zane, Zandie, Madisen and Lauson; and her beloved dog, Sugar and cat, Kaleb. She is also survived by all six sisters, her one brother and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Micheal “Mike” Bourn; and her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 23709 Hwy 30, Murtaugh, Idaho 83344. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
