Obituary: MariBeth Cunningham

If MariBeth (mom) was not spending time at her place of employment where she lovingly labored for over 22 years, she was with her three girls, family, perusing a magazine, and loved taking off to drive in the country. Storms were one of mom’s favorites and if the sky looked like it was brewing or the air smelled of rain, mom would take off. Let us take a moment to mention…junk…or what was junk to other people. “Re-purposing” was not the catch-phrase at the time mom started picking up what “could really be cute if…”. Mom was always finding deals or could look at something dull, old, or “tired” & then proceed to explain what interesting thing could be done to the item. She would follow up by saying, “Dude, do you know what you could do with this (then tell us & end with)…screaming cool!” The privilege to call mom, mom, was entirely her children’s, the needs of others were placed before her own and no one can attest to that like her girls.