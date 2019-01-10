December 13, 1935—January 8, 2019
Marian Hancox, 83, passed away January 8, 2019 in Hastings, Nebraska.
Marian Yvonne was the firstborn child of Daniel Shank and Florence Slatter Shank. She was born at her grandparents’ house in Filer, Idaho December 13, 1935.
She attended Filer schools and held several jobs one of which was a nanny/housekeeper for Betty Jeppesen.
On June 27, 1965 she married Robert “Bob” Hancox and they spent 50 plus successful years in Centralia, Missouri and had wonderful neighbors and friends.
Marian loved animals and raised Persian cats. She had many treasured cats and dogs during her lifetime.
She is survived by two sisters—Judy Reimer and her husband Richard of Hastings, Nebraska and Linda Moon and her husband Dennis of Twin Falls, Idaho. Two brothers – Bill Shank and his wife Teresa and Randy Shank and his wife Tracee all of Filer, Idaho. She also leaves behind 15 nieces and nephews many of whom she always remembered with cards. We will miss hearing from you dear sister. She is also survived by a brother-in-law Clyde Hancox and his wife Ann of Hallsville, Mo and special friends Katie Young and John and Lori Brown.
Her husband, Bob, daughter Susan and her parents preceded her in death.
The family wishes to thank Richard and Judy Reimer for taking Bob and Marian on many trips and lovingly looking out for their well-being.
Funeral services will be held at the All Saints Chapel at the Good Samaritan Village in Hastings, Nebraska January 12 where Marian resided for the past six months. Burial will be January 15 in the Centralia city cemetery in Centralia, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you give to a charity of your choice or do a kind deed for someone.
