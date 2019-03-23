April 3, 1937—March 21, 2019
Maria Olinda Silva, 81 of Buhl, Idaho passed away March 21, 2019 at her home. Olinda was born to Maria and Inacio Sousa at their home in Faja dos Vimes, Soa Jorge Portugal on April 3, 1937. She was one of nine brothers and sisters. As a child, she and her siblings were closest friends working and playing together. In the small village of Faja dos Vimes she met the love of her life, Manuel Maximiano Silva, and was married on November 13, 1958.
For the next 11 years, she and Manuel made a beautiful life together in Faja dos Vimes. She worked as a caregiver and raised their seven children. While there, she laid to rest two infant daughters, Isabelle and Adalina. Soon the time came to find a better life in America. In 1970, they and their five children moved to Merced, CA. For the next 12 years they lived in California and had three more children. In 1982, they made another big move to Buhl, Idaho to start their own dairy farm. Once in Buhl, they made a wonderful life for their family, living and growing up in a beautiful country; where she loved to work outside in her garden. Olinda and Manuel attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl, where she co-founded the Portuguese Hall (IDES). There she volunteered countless hours of loving commitment to her Portuguese community.
Once Olinda became an Avó her role changed from being a mom to being a loving and attentive Avó. Helping raise many grandchildren, who now hold her dear in their hearts.
Olinda was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio and Maria Sousa; her daughters, Isabelle and Adalina Silva; and three sisters, Rosa Dias, Eltvina Fontes, and Isaura Azevedo.
Olinda is survived by her husband, Manuel M. Silva; her siblings, Irminia (John) Ignacio; Christina Gomes; Maria Victrino; Frank (Maria) Sousa; and Fernando Sousa; her children, Emanuel (Rosa) Silva; John (Kathy) Silva; Isabel (Frank) Bettencourt; Eilo (Lori) Silva; Joe (Lucelia) Silva; Max (Charle) Silva; Tony Silva; and David (Denise) Silva; her grandchildren, Andrea Silva; Cindy Silva; Steve Silva; Frank (Lindsey) Bettencourt; Stephanie Bettencourt; Michael (Jessica) Silva; Maria (Avery) Wilkinson; Brooke (Matt) Potvin; Devin (Marisa) Silva; Jamin Silva; Kynadi Silva; Thomas Silva; Felipe Silva; Isabel Silva; Jayd (Joe) Silva; Chence (Holly) Silva; Méchelle Silva; Gage Silva; Eric Silva; Clay Silva; Mariah Silva; Anthony Silva; Averee Silva; Austin Silva; and Andrew Silva; her great grandchildren, Shane Silva; Paige Silva, Paige Bettencourt; Ava Silva; Payton Potvin; Bracken Silva; Brylie Silva; Leif Silva; and Scarlett Silva.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. 1701 Poplar St. Buhl, Idaho. Graveside service will conclude at West End Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Olinda’s name to IDES, Po Box 131, Buhl, Idaho 83316.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Olinda’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.